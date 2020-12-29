Allies want Chandy, Chennithala to lead UDF jointly in Assembly poll

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF allies have apprised the AICC delegation that organisational lapses and rampant factionalism in the state Congress had affected the front’s prospects in the recent local body elections. During the one-to-one talks with the UDF constituents at Indira Bhavan here on Monday, they also told AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Tariq Anwar that the party high command must ensure that Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala lead the front jointly in the coming assembly elections.

Much to the embarrassment to the AICC leadership, the UDF allies in unison blamed the tussle between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions for the poll debacle. They warned the delegation that if urgent steps are not taken by them, the front’s prospects will go haywire. None of the UDF allies, however, criticised Chennithala’s performance as the Opposition leader, but expressed the view that both he and Oommen Chandy should lead the front in the assembly elections.

While RSP and P J Joseph faction of Kerala Congress were of the view that Oommen Chandy should come to the forefront, Muslim League leadership told the delegation that it is high time the Congress ended its group fights. N K Premachandran, MP, of RSP told TNIE that the organisational lapses in the Congress had led to the downfall of the party.

“The Congress should study the poll debacle and the AICC must take corrective steps to strengthen the party in a time-bound manner. We did not raise our voice for Oommen Chandy alone. Our stand is that there should be a collective leadership under both Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala,” said Premachandran.

Apart from these demands, the Joseph faction also demanded bilateral talks on seat sharing for the assembly elections without delay. On the issue of Christians getting alienated from the UDF, Joseph faction leader Joy Abraham told TNIE that the apprehensions regarding the economic situation of several sections of the community and minority reservation benefits being cornered by certain communities should be addressed.

The Muslim League delegation led by P K Kunhalikutty, MP, did not demand overhauling of the KPCC leadership. “We demanded that the traditional voters who had always supported the Congress in Central Travancore should be brought back to its fold. Let the Congress decide on the steps to be taken to win their trust back ,” Kunhalikutty told TNIE.

While the Kerala Congress (Jacob) leaders expressed their anguish at allotting them only one assembly seat, the CMP demanded three seats. For the second consecutive day, posters in favour of MPs K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran came up in various places in the capital city and in other districts.