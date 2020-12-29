Arya Rajendran creates history, but ruckus mars chair elections elsewhere

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/BUREAUS: Amid ruckus and allegations of foul play at many places, the new mayors of six corporations and chairpersons of 86 municipalities in the state were elected on Monday. Though her election was a foregone conclusion, the day belonged to CPM’s Arya Rajendran, 21, who became the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

The youngest mayor in the country, Arya, an LDF councillor from Mudavanmugal ward, received accolades from former mayors — some of who personally came to witness the event — and from the likes of actor-turned- politician Kamal Hassan and businessman Gautam Adani.

“This is how young political leaders shape paths and inspire others to follow. This is Incredible India!,” tweeted Adani.

However, at several municipalities, the election to the chairperson’s post saw last-minute surprises as independents changed their earlier stance. In Kottayam district, the UDF clinched five out of six municipalites, in a sudden change of events. The LDF, which got a new ally in Jose K Mani’s KC(M) before the local body polls, had to satisfy with only one municipality in the district --- Pala. In Kottayam municipality, a draw of lots helped the UDF clinch power while in other four municipalities, it got the backing of independents.

Meanwhile, the UDF, which was all set to rule the Thodupuzha municipality, suffered a setback after the LDF got the support of an IUML rebel, who till the other day had promised support to the Congress-led front in P J Joseph’s backyard. The day also witnessed scuffles during voting at various municipalities and corporations. In Alappuzha, a section of CPM workers took out a march protesting the decision to nominate Soumya Raj as the chairperson of the municipality ignoring senior member K K Jayamma. The protesters alleged that district committee member K K Chitharanjan was behind the move. The CPM subsequently suspended three branch secretaries for organising the protest march.

BJP leader votes for CPM candidate by mistake

Palakkad municipality witnessed turmoil after the BJP demanded a fresh ballot paper for senior member R Natesan who voted for the CPM candidate by mistake. The LDF and UDF members protested against the demand and the returning officer declared the vote invalid. R Priya of the BJP was elected the chairperson.

M Anilkumar of the CPM took over as Kochi mayor. T O Mohanan of the Congress was elected the Kannur mayor, while Beena Philip of the CPM assumed office as Kozhikode mayor. Congress rebel M K Varghese took over as Thrissur mayor with the support of the LDF, while Prasanna Earnest of the CPM was elected the Kollam mayor.

POWER STRUGGLE

LDF gets the reins of Pathanamthitta municipality with the backing of three independents. 3 SDPI councillors stayed away from voting, thus helping the Left front

LDF gets to rule Thodupuzha municipality with the support of an IUML rebel, who had promised to vote for the UDF

UDF wins Kottayam municipality through a draw of lots after the UDF and the

LDF won 22 seats each

LDF assumed power in Thrissur corporation after it offered mayor’s post to Congress rebel M K Varghese. LDF had won 24 and UDF 23 in the 54-division corporation

CPM suspended three branch secretaries in Alappuzha for organising a march to protest the party’s decision to nominate Soumya Raj as the chairperson of the municipality

