STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Arya Rajendran creates history, but ruckus mars chair elections elsewhere

AMID ruckus and allegations of foul play at many places, the new mayors of six corporations and chairpersons of 86 municipalities in the state were elected on Monday.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector Navjyot Khosa drapes the ceremonialrobe of the Thiruvananthapuram mayor on Arya Rajendran after the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Arya is the youngest mayor in India| BP DEEPU

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/BUREAUS: Amid ruckus and allegations of foul play at many places, the new mayors of six corporations and chairpersons of 86 municipalities in the state were elected on Monday. Though her election was a foregone conclusion, the day belonged to CPM’s Arya Rajendran, 21, who became the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

The youngest mayor in the country, Arya, an LDF councillor from Mudavanmugal ward, received accolades from former mayors — some of who personally came to witness the event — and from the likes of actor-turned- politician Kamal Hassan and businessman Gautam Adani.

“This is how young political leaders shape paths and inspire others to follow. This is Incredible India!,” tweeted Adani.

However, at several municipalities, the election to the chairperson’s post saw last-minute surprises as independents changed their earlier stance. In Kottayam district, the UDF clinched five out of six municipalites, in a sudden change of events. The LDF, which got a new ally in Jose K Mani’s KC(M) before the local body polls, had to satisfy with only one municipality in the district --- Pala. In Kottayam municipality, a draw of lots helped the UDF clinch power while in other four municipalities, it got the backing of independents.

Meanwhile, the UDF, which was all set to rule the Thodupuzha municipality, suffered a setback after the LDF got the support of an IUML rebel, who till the other day had promised support to the Congress-led front in P J Joseph’s backyard. The day also witnessed scuffles during voting at various municipalities and corporations. In Alappuzha, a section of CPM workers took out a march protesting the decision to nominate Soumya Raj as the chairperson of the municipality ignoring senior member K K Jayamma. The protesters alleged that district committee member K K Chitharanjan was behind the move. The CPM subsequently suspended three branch secretaries for organising the protest march.

BJP leader votes for CPM candidate by mistake

Palakkad municipality witnessed turmoil after the BJP demanded a fresh ballot paper for senior member R Natesan who voted for the CPM candidate by mistake. The LDF and UDF members protested against the demand and the returning officer declared the vote invalid. R Priya of the BJP was elected the chairperson.

M Anilkumar of the CPM took over as Kochi mayor. T O Mohanan of the Congress was elected the Kannur mayor, while Beena Philip of the CPM assumed office as Kozhikode mayor. Congress rebel M K Varghese took over as Thrissur mayor with the support of the LDF, while Prasanna Earnest of the CPM was elected the Kollam mayor.

POWER STRUGGLE

LDF gets the reins of Pathanamthitta municipality with the backing of three independents. 3 SDPI councillors stayed away from voting, thus helping the Left front 

LDF gets to rule Thodupuzha municipality with the support of an IUML rebel, who had promised to vote for the UDF

UDF wins Kottayam municipality through a draw of lots after the UDF and the 
LDF won 22 seats each

LDF assumed power in Thrissur corporation after it offered mayor’s post to Congress rebel M K Varghese. LDF had won 24 and UDF 23 in the 54-division corporation

CPM suspended three branch secretaries in Alappuzha for organising a march to protest the party’s decision to nominate Soumya Raj as the chairperson of the municipality

New mayors of 6 corporations and chairpersons of 86 municipalities were elected on Monday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp