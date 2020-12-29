Fire breaks out at shop in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A major fire broke out at a waste picker's shop, at Cheruvannur in Kozhikode. Eight fire units are trying to put out the blaze. According to the Fire and Rescue teams, no human casualties were reported yet.

As per initial reports, the plastic waste in the shop caused the fire accident. There was shortage of water in the area to extinguish the fire. The fire units had to bring water from about nine kms away.

The shop is situated in an isolated area. There is a car showroom located next to the waste shop. Now cars are being removed from the showroom, said the officials.