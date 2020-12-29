STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling hit India-UAE ties, says Customs

In a report filed as part of opposing the bail petition filed by CM’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, the customs said he has an active role in the smuggling activities.

Published: 29th December 2020

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs probing the case related to smuggling of gold using the diplomatic baggage on Monday told the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court that operations of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram have come to a standstill and India’s friendly relationship with the Gulf country has been adversely affected. 

In a report filed as part of opposing the bail petition filed by CM’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, the customs said he has an active role in the smuggling activities. “He is a person concerned in smuggling of gold, injuring India’s economy and even affecting friendly relationship with the UAE, a country that gives employment to a large number of people. As a result of the concerted activities of Sivasankar and co-accused, the UAE Consulate’s functioning in Thiruvananthapuram has come to a standstill and it is practically closed which is not congenial to the maintenance of good relationship with that country,” it stated. 

“He not only knew of the smuggling activities but also misused his privileged position as principal secretary and his close proximity with the CM to aid, abet and support gold smuggling. Even after knowing the seriousness of the activities, he did not lift a finger to curb the same, but instead encouraged them.” 

Co-accused Swapna Suresh in her voluntary statement revealed Sivasankar’s active role in gold smuggling and his release on bail will cause dire impact. “He will able to influence the witnesses and destroy evidence and will be potentially life-threatening to co-accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S in view of the disclosures made by them in their statements given to the investigation officer.”

Arguments opposing Sivasankar’s bail
* UAE Consulate practically closed, harming relations between India and UAE
* Activities of Sivasankar and co-accused the reason
* Sivasankar used proximity with CM to aid gold smuggling
* He misused his privileged position in government
* If released, he can harm Sarith & Swapna for their disclosures
* He can influence witnesses, destroy evidence

Sivasankar seeks bail
Kochi: M Sivasankar has challenged ED’s supplementary chargesheet against him in the case related to the money laundering behind the gold smuggling, saying it was incomplete. His counsel said the chargesheet was filed without obtaining a prosecution sanction from the state government. As Sivsankar is still in the service, a charge-sheet has to be filed only after receiving the sanction. ED had, last week, filed a chargesheet against Sivasankar to prevent him from availing statutory bail on completion of 60 days since he was arrested in the case. The court will consider the petition on Tuesday.

