Gold smuggling: NIA begins to retrieve visuals from Secretariat

The NIA sleuths probing the gold-smuggling case visited the Secretariat on Monday to retrieve the CCTV footage from cameras installed on its premises.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NIA sleuths probing the gold smuggling case visited the Secretariat on Monday to retrieve the CCTV footage from cameras installed on its premises. A three-member NIA team, led by a DySP and one technical expert of the C-DAC, visited the control room and copied footage from 14 cameras. 

The Secretariat houses 83 surveillance cameras and the NIA had earlier requested the General Administration Department to share the copy of the footage spanning one year (from June 2019 to July 2020) . The NIA decided to analyse the videos to see whether the gold smuggling accused had frequented the place during the period. 

Following this, the chief secretary had issued orders to handover the visuals to the agency. However, it was observed that the footage of the said period would come to around 400 TB and it was technically a daunting task to copy this volume of data.

It was estimated that external storage devices required for the work would cost around Rs 70 lakh and the government had initiated steps to sanction the amount. However, the NIA was not ready to delay the proceedings and came up with its own arrangements to copy the content.

