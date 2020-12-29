STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala DGP orders probe into death of couple at Neyyattinkara after self-immolation bid

Youth Congress has announced assistance for the family. They have even offered to build a house and provide land to the couple's two children, Rahul, 22 and Renjith, 17. 

Kerala DGP Loknath Behra (EPS | K Shijith)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a couple died at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after they attempted suicide by immolating near their house at Neyyattinkara to prevent eviction proceedings by the Munsiff court, State Police Chief Loknath Behera ordered a probe into the incident.

Rural SP B Asokan will investigate the case as the two sons of the couple raised serious allegations against Neyyattinkara police that their parents resorted to the extreme step due to the provocation from the police. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced assistance to the family by building a house immediately. Earlier, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the couple's son pointed fingers at police lapses. 

On Tuesday, politicians including KS Sabarinathan MLA and M Vincent MLA visited the house. Youth Congress has announced assistance for the poor family. They even offered to build a house and provide land to the couple's two children, Rahul, 22 and Renjith,17. 

Sources said the family may approach the state crime branch for a probe. The body of Ambili will be buried next to Rajan's body in the disputed land.

Dramatic scenes prevailed in the residence of Rajan and Ambili on Monday evening when the body of Rajan arrived in the residence from the medical college hospital. Their younger son, Renjith could not control his emotions and he decided to dig the grave for his father on the same dispute land using a shovel. A team of police present at the spot opposed it as the body could not be cremated in a disputed land. However, Rajan was buried there at around 7 pm.

Rajan , 47 and Ambili, 40 had succumbed to burn injuries on Monday. Rajan had suffered 75 per cent burns with his kidneys and other internal organs damaged completely.

While his wife Ambili who was critical also succumbed to injuries on Monday evening. Rajan and Ambili were admitted to the Burn ICU of medical college on December 22 after the couple was frustrated over legal proceedings initiated by a court to demolish a shed near his house.

The incident occurred around 12 noon when the court-appointed commission, along with police, reached the house to implement court order. According to Neyyattinkara police, there was a dispute between Rajan and his neighbour Vasantha over the ownership of the nearby property.

The dispute

The dispute had escalated into a legal issue a year ago and it is under the consideration of the court. Recently, Rajan built a temporary shed in the disputed land.

The neighbour filed a petition in the court and the court ordered to demolish the shed. When a commission appointed by the court along with the police came to demolish the shed, Rajan poured kerosene over his body and Ambili and set ablaze.

Soon, an ASI who had tried to rescue them also suffered minor burns on his body.

Children's video played crucial part in raising awareness

The couple's two sons took to social media raising allegations against police. The children said in the video clip that their parents resorted to the extreme step as the police never backed off from the proceedings even after Rajan had pleaded before them.

"It was the provocation from the part of police, our father and mother had to attempt suicide. My father and mother are no more. We can't live without them," the children said in the clip.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The clip shows ASI Anilkumar trying to strike the lit cigarette lighter away from Rajan. Though the officer managed to catch hold of the lighter, Rajan suddenly ignited it leading to the fatal accident.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

