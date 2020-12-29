LDF springs surprise in Thodupuzha municipality

By Express News Service

THODUPUZHA: The political chess game was at is best in Thodupuzha municipality, in which neither UDF nor LDF has a clear majority. In a last-minute surprise development on Monday, LDF emerged winner by attracting a Congress rebel and an IUML-backed independent councillor into its fold.

According to sources, LDF grabbed power by awarding chairmanship to Congress rebel Saneesh George and vice-chairperson’s post to IUML-backed independent councillor Jessy John. In the 35-member council, UDF has 12, LDF 12 and BJP eight councillors, the others being two Congress rebels and Jessy. However, Congress rebel Neesa Zakir, who won from Keerikkodu ward, chose to be with the UDF, taking its strength to 13.