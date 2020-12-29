Orthodox reps have ‘cordial’ meet with PM, Jacobites’ turn on Tuesday

KOCHI: In an attempt to end the decadesold ow in Kerala’s Malankara Church, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with representatives of the Orthodox faction in New Delhi on Monday. Metropolitans Youhanon Mar Diascoros, Thomas Mar Athanasius and Youhanon Mar Demetrios met Modi along with Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has been holding parleys with both factions to end the dispute. Modi will hold talks with Jacobite faction’s representatives on Tuesday.

Orthodox faction leaders, however, stuck to their stand and urged the PM to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court order, which had given them the right to all properties of the Malankara Church. “The meeting was cordial and the prime minister took note of our grievances. He promised us to work towards an amicable solution. He sought clarification on certain points, but did not comment on the issue.

We insisted that the Supreme Court order should be implemented and any solution should be as per the Malankara Church constitution. We made it clear that our stand is that both factions should come together,” said Orthodox Church synod secretary Metropolitan Mar Diascoros. Pillai exuded confidence that a clear picture would emerge after the talks with the Jacobite faction on Tuesday.

“It’s a 100-year-old dispute and there are certain contentious issues. The PM is making a sincere effort to resolve the issue. The Orthodox faction was satisfied with the approach of the PM, who heard their arguments and promised his support to end the standoff,” he said.

ORthodox factIon dIdn’t coopeRate: CM CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday severely criticised the Orthodox faction, saying its representatives did not cooperate with the state government to resolve the issues between them and Jacobites. Reacting to it, Orthodox Malabar Diocese secretary Fr Thomas Kurian Thazhayil said the CM’s response to his request to act on the SC verdict was inappropriate.