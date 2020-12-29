Self-immolation bid to prevent eviction turns fatal for couple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman, who along with her husband had suffered severe burns while threatening to self-immolate near her house at Neyyattinkara to prevent eviction proceedings by the munsiff court, succumbed to her injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday. Her husband had died on Sunday night. As the news emerged, the couple’s sons Rahul and Renjith took to social media and accused police of provoking their parents to take the extreme step.

While the woman, Ambili, 40, suffered 60 per cent burns during the incident, her husband Rajan, 47, suffered 75 per cent burns and his kidneys and other internal organs were damaged due to burns. They were admitted to the burn ICU of the MCH on December 22. The couple had threatened to end life by suicide in a bid to prevent authorities from demolishing a shed near their house at Pongil near Venpakal in Neyyattinkara. The fatal attempt occurred at noon when the court-appointed commission, along with police, reached the house to implement the order.

According to Neyyattinkara police, Rajan and his neighbour Vasantha were involved in a dispute over the ownership of a nearby property. Over a year ago, they went to court over it. Though the dispute is under the court’s consideration, Rajan recently built a temporary shed on the land. On the neighbour’s plea, the court ordered to demolish the shed.

When the commission, along with the police, came to demolish the shed, Rajan poured kerosene over him and Ambili and set themselves ablaze. ASI Anilkumar, who tried to save them, also suffered minor burns.

Meanwhile, the couple’s two sons took to social media and alleged police forced their parents to commit suicide. They posted a video in which they claimed the police rejected Rajan’s pleas to stop the proceedings. “Our parents attempted suicide following the provocation from the police. Police created unnecessary tension. Our father and mother are no more. We cannot live without them,” they are seen saying in the clip.

But the police refuted the allegation. “It is our duty to provide security and protect the commission. We never provoked anyone. Rajan and his wife had planned this. Their elder son shot the entire incident on his mobile phone. In the video itself it is evident that the police did nothing to harm them,” said Neyyattinkara CI T Sreekumaran Nair.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows ASI Anilkumar trying to strike the lit cigarette lighter away from Rajan. Though the officer managed to catch hold of the lighter, Rajan suddenly ignited it leading to the fatal accident.

Dispute turns deadly

