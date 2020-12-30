Actor abduction case: Approver on bail in another case, jail dept remains mute

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The release of an approver from the jail in the sensational actor abduction case in which actor Dileep is an accused remains a mystery for the Additional Special Sessions Court conducting trial in the case. The court on Tuesday again asked the Viyyur Central Jail superintendent to file a detailed report regarding the release of Vipin Lal, an accused who was later made an approver in the case.

Vipin’s release is a mystery as Section 306 of CrPC states that if an accused is made an approver while in judicial custody, he has to continue in jail till the trial is completed. Last week, the court had sought a report from the Viyyur Central Jail superintendent in this regard and the report was filed on Monday. However, the report did not specify about the bail granted to him in the actor abduction case.

“The superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail filed a report stating that Vipin was released on September 6, 2018, in pursuance of the bail order in a case registered at the Infopark police station. The report is silent about the bail or other order directing the prison authorities to release the person who was sent back to judicial custody on November 1, 2017 by Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate in the case registered at the Nedumbassery police station (actor abduction case). Hence, the superintendent concerned is directed to file a detailed report stating the above facts (January 4, 2021),” stated in the court diary.

Vipin recently lodged a complaint against MLA K B Ganesh Kumar’s personal staff member alleging that the latter had tried to influence him against giving a statement in the case. Earlier, the court had also sought a report from the prosecution about the release of Vipin after he became an approver in the case. The prosecution then claimed that Vipin was released by the jail authorities.

The prosecution on Tuesday submitted that the process for appointing a new special public prosecutor is on. The trial in the case has come to a standstill after the former special public prosecutor resigned after the Kerala High Court refused to transfer the trial to another sessions court.