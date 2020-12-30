Amid uncertainty over Covid test laboratory, Sabarimala temple to open on Wednesday

P T Mohanan Pillai By

SABARIMALA: The hill abode of Lord Ayyappa here will be opened on Wednesday for the 21-day-long Makaravilakku season even as uncertainty looms large over the functioning of the Covid test laboratory at the Nilakkal pilgrim base camp.With the state government and the High Court making it mandatory to have Covid negative certificates from one of three tests — RT-PCR, Real Time RT-LAMP and ExpressNat, the setting up of the laboratory at Nilakkal is a must in the larger interest of the pilgrimage with the authorities having issued virtual queue passes to 5,000 pilgrims a day during the Makaravilakku season.

Procedural delays and laxity in giving clearances at various levels, including the health department and the district administration, to set up the laboratory for the RT LAMP test — the cheapest among the three Covid tests — at Nilakkal could have far-reaching consequences and cause serious problems for the Travancore Devaswom Board and thousands of pilgrims.

With barely hours remaining for the opening of the hill shrine, which opens for pilgrims at 5 am on December 31, a joint effort of the authorities at various levels is imperative and the laboratory concerned should initiate measures as soon as possible to avert a crisis.

Temple to open at 5pm

Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti will open the Sreekovil of the temple in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru at 5pm on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 21-day-long Makaravilakku season.

As an ongoing practice of the temple, no ritual will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening.

Demand to revisit strategy as deaths cross 3k-mark

T’Puram: With the state’s official Covid toll crossing the 3,000-mark with 24 more deaths on Tuesday, there is a demand to revisit the strategy to protect the elderly. Health officials said 2,259 of the 3,014 people who died were aged above 60. While comorbidity and age-related factors were cited for the mortality among senior citizens, questions are being raised on the adherence of reverse quarantine by them. “It is now known that the risk of severe illness with Covid-19 increases with age. Thus elderly are at highest risk,” said an official. The state on Tuesday reported 5,887 new cases. They include 5,180 local contact cases, 55 cases of unknown sources of infection, 89 returnees and 63 health workers. As many as 5,029 people recovered.