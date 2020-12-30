STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress protests as PJ Joseph offers Pala seat to Kappan

Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph’s statement on the possible UDF candidate in Pala in the upcoming assembly polls has triggered a fresh round of squabbles in the UDF.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph’s statement on the possible UDF candidate in Pala in the upcoming assembly polls has triggered a fresh round of squabbles in the UDF. Speaking to reporters in Idukki, Joseph on Tuesday said NC P leader Mani C Kappan would be UDF’s candidate in Pala. “We have already decided to hand over that seat (Pala). My assessment is that Kappan would be contesting for the UDF in the end,” he said. The statement ignited widespread protest among Congress workers in Pala.

Leaders said it was improper of Joseph to make a public announcement on UDF candidates even before the discussions regarding assembly polls among coalition partners started. “Joseph should have avoided such a statement. The UDF chairman is authorised to make any announcement regarding the front’s candidates.

Also, there are certain procedure in deciding a candidate in a coalition,” said Prof Satheesh Chollani, Congress Pala block committee president. Interestingly, the statement came at a time when KPCC-appointed party representative has been meeting Congress grassroot-level leaders in Pala to prepare the party for the assembly polls.

His statement assumes significance particularly in view of a raging dispute between the NCP and the KC(M) Jose faction following the latter’s switch to the Left fold. Meanwhile, Kappan said he was not aware of the statement. “Joseph is a family friend. My party and I are still in the LDF,” he said.

