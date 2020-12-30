STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress top three to go on Kerala Yatra in January

The state has seen only the KPCC president going on such a tour before the assembly elections.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when there is a clamour for Oommen Chandy to lead the UDF in the assembly elections, a recommendation has come before the AICC leadership to organise a Kerala Yatra. As per the proposal, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former CM Oommen Chandy will lead the tour from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram close to January 20.

The state has seen only the KPCC president going on such a tour before the assembly elections. The proposal is currently pending before AICC general secretary incharge of the state Tariq Anwar and the Congress central leadership will take a call on it soon. Sooranad Rajasekharan, KPCC vice-president said that immediately after the organisational lapses are addressed, which will see the DCC s revamped, the three senior leaders of the Congress will undertake a Kerala Yatra.

“We are yet to give an official name for the yatra. By the time the yatra culminates in the capital city, the apprehensions the people and UDF allies had against the Congress will be a thing of the past,” said Rajasekharan. The yatra is also expected to address the cash crunch faced by the Congress, which proved crucial in the recent local body elections.

