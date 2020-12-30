STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala awaits NIV results, scales up steps at airports

Their samples were sent to the NIV, Pune for whole genome sequencing to check whether they are of mutated strain. Results are awaited.

COVID testing

A healthworker holding a vial used to transport covid test samples. (File Photo )

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated steps to screen passengers arriving from Europe in the wake of reports that eight UK returnees tested positive for the mutant strain of Covid-19 in various parts of the country. The state has been on tenterhooks after 18 UK returnees tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were sent to the NIV, Pune for whole genome sequencing to check whether they are of mutated strain. Results are awaited.

The new variant is more contagious and has been detected in several countries apart from the UK. Health Minister K K Shailaja said facilities have been set up in all four international airports to screen and quarantine the passengers arriving from Europe. 

New virus strain: Existing treatment to continue

Health Minister K K Shailaja said in the case of people turning positive for the new virus strain, the existing Covid-19 treatment will continue.“Instructions have been given to the district medical officers on the kind of treatment to be given in the case of those infected with the new strain of the virus,” she said. Shailaja also warned against organising elaborate New Year celebrations as that could worsen the situation. She hinted that lockdown is a very distant possibility and said the state can only follow the restrictions put in place by the Central government. 

Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade said the department is closely monitoring the situation and nothing can be said until the NIV reports are out.“We are awaiting results of the whole genome sequencing from the NIV. We are closely following it up. We will roll out the plans once the results are out,” he added.

High vigil at airports: Min
Kannur: In the wake of reports of mutant Covid virus threat, the government will step up vigil at state’s airports, Health Minister K K Shailaja told reporters here. She said the government has already initiated steps in all four airports. The samples of 18 persons, who had returned from the UK, where the mutant virus of Covid was identified, were sent to NIV, Pune, for detailed analysis. Once the results are available, further steps will be discussed and taken, she said.

