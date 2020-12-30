STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to file appeal against order to take over church

The petitioners -- MK Mathai of Thrikkariyoor and others -- submitted that the single judge’s order is in clear violation of their fundamental rights.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that it will file an appeal against a single judge’s order directing the DIG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Group Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, to take over the Kothamangalam Mar Thoma Cheriapally (church) and its movable assets if the court’s order is not complied with by the Ernakulam district collector by January 8, 2021.

The single judge had issued the order on a contempt of court petition filed by the vicar of the Orthodox faction against the district collector for not complying with the court directives. When the petition filed by the Jacobite faction challenging the s i n - gle judge’s order came up for consideration, the state informed the the division bench that the appeal will be filed soon after the court reopens on January 4.

The petitioners -- MK Mathai of Thrikkariyoor and others -- submitted that the single judge’s order is in clear violation of their fundamental rights. They have filed a review petition and it is pending. The Supreme Court order in K S Varghese case is not applicable to Kothamangalam church, submitted the petitioners. The bench adjourned the case to January 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp