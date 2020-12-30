Kerala to file appeal against order to take over church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that it will file an appeal against a single judge’s order directing the DIG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Group Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, to take over the Kothamangalam Mar Thoma Cheriapally (church) and its movable assets if the court’s order is not complied with by the Ernakulam district collector by January 8, 2021.

The single judge had issued the order on a contempt of court petition filed by the vicar of the Orthodox faction against the district collector for not complying with the court directives. When the petition filed by the Jacobite faction challenging the s i n - gle judge’s order came up for consideration, the state informed the the division bench that the appeal will be filed soon after the court reopens on January 4.

The petitioners -- MK Mathai of Thrikkariyoor and others -- submitted that the single judge’s order is in clear violation of their fundamental rights. They have filed a review petition and it is pending. The Supreme Court order in K S Varghese case is not applicable to Kothamangalam church, submitted the petitioners. The bench adjourned the case to January 5.