Sivasankar, Swapna travelled seven times to UAE together: Customs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs, which is probing the case related to the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel, on Tuesday told the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court here that CM’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar had travelled to the UAE with co-accused Swapna Suresh on seven occasions. It made the submission while opposing his bail petition.

Customs senior counsel submitted that the accused stayed in five-star hotels there and Sivasankar met hotel expenses. Customs said it is probing the hidden intentions behind these trips. It alleged Sivasankar knew accused persons and those who would be named in the case in the coming days. Applying for bail, Sivasankar filed a medical report issued in 2015, which stated that he is suspected of suffering from cancer in the upper jaw.

However, customs opposed the report claiming that it was issued six years ago. Even with such illness, Sivasankar travelled to foreign countries several times. Sivasankar’s counsel submitted that he is the sole accused who is yet to receive bail in the case probed by the customs.

More than a month has passed since Sivasankar was arrested, but customs has not produced any evidence and has failed to substantiate offences committed by him, his counsel argued. The court will give its order on bail petition on Wednesday.