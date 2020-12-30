Tourists from Kerala assaulted by TN police at Malakkappara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of tourists from Kerala who were on the way to Tamil Nadu were allegedly assaulted by Tamil Nadu police at the state border in Malakkappara on Monday. According to Nijin Jose, a teacher from Mala in Thrissur, the Tamil Nadu police assaulted, hurled abuses, and threatened to implicate them in Maoist case and released them after seven hours on payment of a bribe of Rs 15,000.

“We reached Malakkappara on Sunday evening and stayed at a homestay that night. On Monday morning we crossed the border on foot to have breakfast at a restaurant on the Tamil Nadu side. When we returned, Tamil Nadu police stopped us demanding E Pass. When we produced the E Pass they said we were drunk,” said Nijin. He said the police were annoyed as they helped a few tourists from Maharashtra to obtain an E Pass online.

“They alleged that we were Maoists and were planning to attack police outpost. They took us to the police station, thrashed us and detained there from 9 am to 4 pm. An officer demanded Rs 15,000 to release us,” said Nijin. The group included Rahul Raj, a vlogger and a native of Paravur in Ernakulam district and Nijin’s cousins Alfrinto Thomas and Moses Thomas.