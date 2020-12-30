UDF decides to back LDF in Chennithala’s home panchayat

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The UDF has decided to support the LDF in Chennithala Thripperumthura panchayat in the election of the local body president on Wednesday. The decision, taken at a meeting at the Congress district headquarters here, aims at preventing the NDA from coming to power in the local body, the home panchayat of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The post is reserved for SC women. However, no woman candidate from UDF won in the panchayat. At the same time, woman candidates from both LDF and NDA won in the local body.At present, UDF and NDA have six seats each in the panchayat while the LDF has five. An independent who won has shown inclination to back the NDA. “If UDF hesitates to support LDF, NDA will rule the panchayat. To avoid this, the UDF has decided to support the Left front,” said a Congress leader.