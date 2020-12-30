STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF decides to back LDF in Chennithala’s home panchayat

  The UDF has decided to support the LDF in Chennithala Thripperumthura panchayat in the election of the local body president on Wednesday.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The UDF has decided to support the LDF in Chennithala Thripperumthura panchayat in the election of the local body president on Wednesday. The decision, taken at a meeting at the Congress district headquarters here, aims at preventing  the NDA from coming to power in the local body, the home panchayat of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. 

The post is reserved for SC women. However, no woman candidate from UDF won in the panchayat. At the same time, woman candidates from both LDF and NDA won in the local body.At present, UDF and NDA have six seats each in the panchayat while the LDF has five. An independent who won has shown inclination to back the NDA. “If UDF hesitates to support LDF, NDA will rule the panchayat. To avoid this, the UDF has decided to support the Left front,” said a  Congress leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Chennithala LDF
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp