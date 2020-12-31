STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Care for mentally ill takes a beating amid pandemic

Declining financial stability may have affected treatment, says doc

Published: 31st December 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 restrictions have taken a toll on the mentally ill persons in the state as the reduced access to psychiatric help aggravated the situation even after the hospitals restarted the services to pre-Covid level. “The Mental Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram is now getting patients who have not taken medicines for months due to various reasons. Some of them need hospital admission as their condition has worsened,” said a source.

They include patients taking medicines for substance abuse and those suffering from severe psychiatric disorders such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia etc. The hospital gets over 200 out patients in a day.According to the source, the lack of treatment becomes a social problem as the patients become violent and attack others.

The pandemic situation has exacerbated the mental issues of common people in general and mentally ill patients in particular. The helpline started by the government for psychosocial support received over 62 lakh calls, of which close to 3.5 lakh calls were from people under treatment for mental illnesses, migrant labourers, differently-abled children, elderly persons staying alone.

The general deterioration in the financial stability of several families might have affected the spending on treatment, said Dr F R Murali, a psychiatrist in Malappuram.The functioning of District Mental Health Programmes (DMHP) too were affected during the initial months of the lockdown period. “As it was difficult to organise camps, we informed the patients to approach the nearby public health centres to collect medicines,” said Dr Kiran K S, state coordinator of DMHP.

According to him, PHCs distributed medicines to all mental patients who were not even registered with DMHP. “The number of registrations in DMHP had increased since lockdown as the patients found it convenient. Also, the conversion of some of hospitals into Covid hospitals could be the reason,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mentally ill Covid-19 pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp