Court denies bail to Sivasankar, says he supported smuggling activities

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of CM’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, saying that he supported smuggling activities. In its order, the court also said that co-accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S gave names of high-profile persons behind the smuggling.

“Strangely, the seniormost civil servant who is expected to be the protector of the state supported the illegal activities. Truly, he manipulated his powers as he could easily influence all machinery of the state government,” observed the court.“These facts are not highlighted as the case at hand relates to smuggling and his alleged role in abetting.

The retrieved WhatsApp chats and other history and previous statement of the accused were cross-checked. With sufficient knowledge, he misused his privileged position as principal secretary and his close-proximity with the CM to support smuggling activities,” said the order.

The court also raised apprehensions on Sivasankar’s release saying he will derail the probe with the help of ‘big shots’.

“Sivasankar, who held various top posts in the state government until recently, is expected to have enormous hold and influence. In short, his instant release would certainly prejudice the investigation so far as his complicity is concerned. I find great force in the submission of the special prosecutor that the petitioner is likely to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if granted bail.

Considering the unprecedented nature of the offence having international ramifications, he is likely to make use of the help of ‘big shots’, with whom he has close nexus, to shatter the investigation,” said the judge. The court also refused to consider the Sivasankar’s medical certificate about the surgery conducted in 2016, to grant him bail.