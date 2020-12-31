STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC likely to announce Assembly poll date in March: CEO Meena

Covid-related restrictions have reduced to 1,000 the maximum number of voters in a polling booth.

Published: 31st December 2020 03:09 AM

Kerala State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the date of the Assembly election in the state in the first or second week of March, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said. Meena told reporters that as per the feedback received from various district collectors, conducting the election in two phases would be ideal given the additional polling booths and proportional manpower that would be required for it. However, it is for the Election Commission to take a final decision, he added. 

Covid-related restrictions have reduced to 1,000 the maximum number of voters in a polling booth. Hence, more than 15,000 auxiliary polling booths would have to be set up in addition to the 25,000 plus polling booths at present. This would require huge manpower and deploying them across the state in a single-phase would be difficult, he indicated. 

As against the 2.31 lakh officials deployed earlier for polling duty, the upcoming election will need at least 10,000 officials more. The number of security personnel needed will also increase proportionately, he said. “A six-member team of officials from the Election Commission will arrive in the state on Thursday and visit various districts to conduct super checks on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The first level checking of EVMs is nearing completion,” he added. While the option of postal voting will be provided to voters above 80 years of age and for differently-abled people, the Election Commission is yet to take a decision on the voting procedure to be followed for electors who are Covid positive or have been asked to undergo quarantine. 

Regarding NRI voters, the Election Commission has given its recommendations to the Centre regarding options for them to cast their votes in addition to direct voting. These include voting through post, online, proxy or power of attorney, Meena said.

Main voters’ list by January 20 
With a day more left for voters to enrol their names in the main list of the electoral roll, the poll panel has received as many as 5.38 lakh new applications. Of these, 1.41 lakh applications for enrolment were received between November 16 and December 15.

“Though the deadline for enrolment ends on December 31, people can continue to enrol their names till 10 days before the withdrawal of nominations by candidates. However, such applicants will be included in the supplementary voters’ list. We expect at least 1 lakh more voters to enrol their names,” Meena said. The main voters’ list will be out by Jan 20. 

