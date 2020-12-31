Family of four found dead in Kerala's Perumbavoor in suspected suicide over mounting debts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide, four members of a family, including two teenaged boys, were found dead in their house at Chelamattom in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Parapurathuveetil Biju (46), his wife Ambily (39), and their children Adithya (15) and Arjun (13). The family members took the extreme step allegedly over financial burden as the private chit fund business run by Biju suffered severe losses, according to the police.

Biju and Ambily were found hanging in the bedroom while the children were found hanging in the main hall of the house. The incident might have occurred on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday, said the police.

Biju suffered heavy losses in the chit fund business and the family owes a debt of Rs 35 lakh. He told the people he had borrowed money from to arrive at his house on Thursday morning. He promised all of them the money will be repaid by December 31. However, he was under tremendous stress as he could not find the money to repay the debt, said the police.

A suicide note, recovered by the police from the premises of the house, contained the list of names of people who have to pay money to Biju with their phone numbers and the amount. He requested in the note that the amount he borrowed from each person be repaid and the police should help by recovering the amount from those who borrowed money from him. There was also a request not to display the bodies to his relatives.

Perumbavoor police arrived at the spot following an alert by the neighbours. The bodies were shifted to Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, for conducting postmortem after completing the inquest proceedings.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)