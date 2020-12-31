Kerala bans public gathering on New Year eve, partying after 10 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state prepares to welcome a new year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government on Wednesday issued a strict advisory warning citizens against any violation of the health protocol in the guise of New Year revelry.

Cautioning that there are chances of a spike in Covid spread if the protocol is not adhered to, the state disaster management authority stated in its order that action would be taken against violators.

As per the advisory, everyone should strictly wear a facemask, maintain social distancing and sanitise hands at regular intervals. No public gatherings are permitted, and all celebrations should end by 10pm.