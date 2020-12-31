Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh, house for kids of couple who died while resisting eviction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has officially decided to take over the responsibility of the children of the couple who accidentally immolated themselves at their house in Neyyattinkara during a bid to thwart their eviction by police.

The cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to provide land and a house for the children Renjith and Rahul. The educational expenses of Renjith will also be taken care of. The cabinet also set Rs 10 lakh as solatium, which will be split equally among the boys.

The District Collector in her report had recommended providing financial support as well as a house for the children. The couple, Rajan and Ambily, had accidentally set themselves ablaze on December 22 while resisting their eviction from the property which was under litigation.

The Munsif Court had ordered the eviction on the basis of the petition of Vasantha, a neighbour, who had claimed that her land was being encroached by the family.

The couple, who were under treatment at the Medical College Hospital, succumbed to their burn injuries later.