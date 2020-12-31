STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh, house for kids of couple who died while resisting eviction

The cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to provide land and a house for the children Renjith and Rahul. The educational expenses of Renjith will also be taken care of.

The couple, Rajan and Ambily, had accidentally set themselves ablaze while resisting eviction from the property which was under litigation (Image used for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has officially decided to take over the responsibility of the children of the couple who accidentally immolated themselves at their house in Neyyattinkara during a bid to thwart their eviction by police.

The District Collector in her report had recommended providing financial support as well as a house for the children. The couple, Rajan and Ambily, had accidentally set themselves ablaze on December 22 while resisting their eviction from the property which was under litigation.

The Munsif Court had ordered the eviction on the basis of the petition of Vasantha, a neighbour, who had claimed that her land was being encroached by the family.

The couple, who were under treatment at the Medical College Hospital, succumbed to their burn injuries later.

