Kerala to use RT-LAMP test for speedy confirmation of Covid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the third consecutive day, the daily test positivity rate of Covid-19 infection in the state continued to hover around nine per cent. The state on Wednesday recorded a TPR of 9.81 per cent. As many as 6,268 people tested positive when 63,887 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The state also recorded 5,707 recoveries.

The deaths of 28 persons were confirmed to be due to Covid-19. Of the new cases, 5,652 people contracted the infection through local spread and sources of infection of 460 people were unknown. The infected include 102 returnees and 54 health workers.

At the same time, the state has decided to include RT-LAMP testing also for determining Covid-19 in the state. The rate for the same has been fixed at Rs 1,150 which includes swabbing charges. RT-LAMP -- Reverse Transcriptase Loop-Mediated Amplification -- technology can produce results in significantly less time, thereby increasing the throughput of labs.