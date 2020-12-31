Man, minor arrested for attacking police vehicle

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have arrested two youths in connection with an attack on officers in Kozhikode. Sumeer Hamsakoya, a native of Kolathara, and a minor were arrested for throwing stones at a Kozhikode town police jeep and damaging it. The attack on Kozhikode town police took place at 12.20am on Tuesday while the officers were on night patrolling.

During the patrol on Oyitty Road, officers noticed two youths running away after seeing them. When police chased them, the youths started pelting stones at the jeep. “The arrested youths were found to be involved in several cases. One of the accused is a minor. They were nabbed near the KSRTC bus stand on Tuesday.