RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Governor Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, it was a personal visit and a courtesy call by Bhagwat who was in the state to attend an event in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

They interacted for around an hour and the Governor presented Bhagawat with Lord Mahavishnu’s ‘Ananthashayana’ idol, a Raj Bhavan official said. On Thursday, Bhagwat will attend a meeting of state-level leaders of the RSS in the state capital.