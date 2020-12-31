STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-immolation: Hacktivists take protest online, hit police website

The site was later suspended. 

Published: 31st December 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Hacking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As protests continue to mount over the accidental self-immolation of a couple who was trying to resist eviction in Neyyattinkara, the Kerala Cyber Warriors – a group of self-proclaimed hacktivists – hacked the official website of the Kerala Police Academy on Wednesday. ‘Let the pointed finger be the key to a new change. Dismiss the criminals in khaki and clean up the police force,’ the hackers wrote on the website’s home page. The site was later suspended. 

The incident came to light after the hackers’ group put up a Facebook post in the evening, stating that it hacked the site to protest the Kerala Police’s lackadaisical approach towards the couple’s children. In the Facebook post, the group pointed out that though ‘Mridu Bhave Dhrida Kruthye’ (be polite but firm) was the official motto of the police, the first part of this motto is always de-emphasised. “The police are acting to protect the interests of the government and the judiciary.

The statements made by the officer to the children of the victims were ill-suited to the police, who are duty-bound to maintain law and order by working with the public,” the post said, adding that this was the third such video released against the police department in the past month.

“Those selected to the police academy should be sent to serve the public only after ensuring that they are sensitive enough for this. Their training period should be able to convince them that they are working for the society. The police force should be purified by dismissing the criminals in the department,” the Kerala Cyber Warriors further wrote.Meanwhile, Kerala Police Academy director B Sandhya said the Cyber Police Station, Thrissur, has launched a probe into the hacking incident. 

