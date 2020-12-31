STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-immolation of couple: Now, ownership of disputed land under lens

Neyyattinkara tahsildar to verify pattayam | Neighbour claimed deceased couple had encroached on her land

Yuva Morcha activists protest the death of Rajan and Ambili in front of the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday directed Neyyattinkara tahsildar to verify the ownership of the disputed land where Rajan and Ambili, who succumbed to burns suffered during an immolation bid to prevent eviction, had been staying for the last one-and-a-half years. The collector is likely to submit her report to the chief minister before the cabinet meeting on Thursday. 

The collector gave the instruction after neighbour Vasantha had claimed that the four cents of land belonging to her was encroached by the deceased couple one-and-a-half years ago. An allegation had also come up that the disputed land was a poramboke property and was bought by Vasantha from Sukumaran Nair illegally years ago. It was said that 70-year-old Vasantha had bought the piece of land which allegedly has a fake pattayam (title deed). The tahsildar will investigate this allegation also. 

Sources said the collector will submit her report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan only after getting the tahsildar’s report. The report is likely to be submitted to the CM on Thursday as the cabinet meeting is scheduled. Meanwhile, the Neyyattinkara police had registered a case against Rajan earlier for the suicide attempt and obstructing a public servant from doing his/her duty when the court-appointed advocate commission and police reached the couple’s house for eviction on December 22. 

At the same time, the police are yet to register a case against Vasantha and ASI Anilkumar, who allegedly tried to snatch the cigarette lighter from Rajan’s hand which led to the fire that engulfed the couple.According to police, the probe by Rural SP B Asokan has begun and his report is also likely to be submitted to the DGP based on the findings in the collector’s report. The decision on taking disciplinary action against ASI Anilkumar and penal action against Vasantha will be taken only after evaluating the collector’s report, the police said. 

“Since the district collector has sought a report from the tahsildar, we will take further action only after the collector submits her report. However, a probe is on,” said Neyyattinkara DySP S Anilkumar. The police had registered a case against Rajan earlier. However, it will not stand anymore as the accused is no more. 

On Wednesday, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Suresh Gopi, MP, and K Ansalan, MLA, visited the couple’s two sons, Rahul and Renjith. Oommen Chandy said the state government should take strict action against the policeman who was involved in the couple’s death.

“It is a serious offence. The government can’t run away from this. Though the government’s decision to give a new house and bear education expenses of the children is good, the government should also take action against the police,” Chandy said. 

