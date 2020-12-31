‘She’ short film fest gets widespread support

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘She’ short film festival based on the theme of women’s security has received widespread support from not only within the country but also from film personalities abroad.

Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier and Khushbu showed their solidarity to the film fete by sharing its brochure on their official Facebook pages, the festival’s advisory committee member G Suresh Kumar told reporters here.

The international filmmakers who have shown solidarity and support to the short film festival are: Portuguese writer and filmmaker Margarita Morera, actor-writer-filmmaker Ken Holmes, award winning Irish actress Andrea Kelly, British filmmaker Abigail Hiibbert and Croatian actress Ivana Grahovac. Noted poet Sugathakumari who passed away recently had appeared in a video relating to ‘She’ short film festival.

Registration for the short film festival is currently under way and will close on February 15.

Entries not more than 10 minutes in duration should be submitted in HD format. Besides cash awards, the winners will also get a chance to work with noted filmmakers, the organisers Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre said. More details are available on the website www.jatayuramatemple.in.