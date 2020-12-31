STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘She’ short film fest gets widespread support

‘She’ short film festival based on the theme of women’s security has received widespread support from not only within the country but also from film personalities abroad.

Published: 31st December 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘She’ short film festival based on the theme of women’s security has received widespread support from not only within the country but also from film personalities abroad.
Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier and Khushbu showed their solidarity to the film fete by sharing its brochure on their official Facebook pages, the festival’s advisory committee member G Suresh Kumar told reporters here. 

The international filmmakers who have shown solidarity and support to the short film festival are: Portuguese writer and filmmaker Margarita Morera, actor-writer-filmmaker Ken Holmes, award winning Irish actress Andrea Kelly, British filmmaker Abigail Hiibbert and Croatian actress Ivana Grahovac. Noted poet Sugathakumari who passed away recently had appeared in a video relating to ‘She’ short film festival.
Registration for the short film festival is currently under way and will close on February 15.

Entries not more than 10 minutes in duration should be submitted in HD format. Besides cash awards, the winners will also get a chance to work with noted filmmakers, the organisers Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre said. More details are available on the website www.jatayuramatemple.in. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp