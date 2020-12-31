STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spectacle firm directed to pay consumer Rs 25,000

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many times, people get duped by the tall claims made by multinational companies through their advertisements. One such customer who believed that he is getting high-quality lenses for his spectacles was aghast when the product being promoted as a long-lasting one developed scratches within a few days. 
Francis C Abraham, the customer who felt duped by the multinational spectacles manufacturer, decided to take the company to the Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum (CDRF).

And he pleaded his case before the forum all by himself. “I decided to fight the case on my own and didn’t think it necessary to appoint a lawyer since I had gained a lot of experience and insight into each and every aspect of the case,” said Francis.  

“Well, I won the case against Essilor, the spectacles lens manufacturing company, for supplying substandard lenses,” he said. According to him, he had bought the pair of glasses manufactured by the MNC from a shop in Chalakudy. “I paid `5,400. In their advertisements, the company claims that their lenses are scratch-resistant and have good anti-glare feature which is best for night-time driving,” added Francis.

“The shopkeeper also claimed that whatever was being said in the advertisements was true. But within a month, I found that I had been duped,” he said. “I approached the MNC and waited for five months,” he added. However, the company which promised me to repair the spectacles returned it with scratches, said Francis. 

He then decided to approach the CDRF and submitted all evidence proving that the company was engaging in unfair trade practices.“I proved that all their claims and arguments were mere lies,” said Francis. According to him, he had to reject the lenses and manage without spectacles for  13 days. “I had also suffered mental agony and stress for more than two-and-a-half years, the time which was spent pursuing the case,” he said. 

The CDRF ordered the MNC to pay `25,000 to the aggrieved party. However, Francis is yet to get the compensation amount.Meanwhile, emails sent to the company at its mail id essilor@essilorindia.com on December 14 and 16 seeking comments regarding the issue didn’t elicit any reply.

