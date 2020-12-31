Strict restrictions on New Year celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, no revelry after 10 pm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has issued strict instructions for New Year celebrations this time around, limiting the time for revelry to 10 pm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No celebrations should be held outside hotels, institutions or other establishments to avoid overcrowding. The district administration urged the public to be extra careful in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Social distancing, masks and sanitisers are a must during New Year celebrations. Legal action will be taken against anyone found violating COVID protocols.

Churches can hold midnight services, abiding by the protocols. Only 50 percent of the total occupancy of the church can take part in services. However, the total number shouldn't exceed 200 either. There should be no crowding outside churches.



The District Collector urged the public to ensure that children under the age of 10, pregnant women and senior citizens should not take part in such celebrations.