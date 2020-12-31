TDB nod for art, cultural programmes during temple festivals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will allow art and cultural programmes as part of the annual festival at its temples. Earlier, the TDB had announced a blanket ban on such programmes due to Covid-19 situation.The new decision follows a directive from Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. The minister had received petitions from artists condemning the ban. The artists said they were rendered jobless ever since the pandemic broke and the present ban would add to their misery.

TDB president N Vasu said temples have been given conditional permission. “All temples are free to conduct temple art or ritualistic art forms. The organisers should obtain prior sanction from the police for other programmes like a music concert or stage show. In all cases the organisers should ensure that social distancing is followed. Crowding will not be allowed,” he said.

The temples will be allowed to use elephants for ritualistic procession carrying the idol. For this, recommendation of the temple thantri is necessary. The number of elephants should be limited to the number of deities who are to be taken in procession as per the custom. Parading and ‘para eduppu,’ the house visits carrying idols atop elephants, will not be allowed. Only a minimum number of staffers will be deployed on special duty for festivals. The assistant devaswom commissioner and deputy devaswom commissioner concerned will ensure that the festivals are conducted as per Covid-19 protocol.

Already there are restrictions on the use of temple ponds, and in front of the sanctum and booking counters. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. There are 1250 temples under the TDB. The festival season begins with the mandalam-makaravilakku season and ends in the Malayalam month of Medam.