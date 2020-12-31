STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three dead as seven vehicles collide with one another in Kerala's Kuthiran

The deceased and injured are being shifted to various hospitals nearby in the hill stretch where the traffic came to halt following the accidents.

Published: 31st December 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:01 AM

The driver of a goods lorry first collided with a car following which as many as six vehicles collided with one another at Kuthiran.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Three people were killed in a series of accidents in the treacherous Kuthiran on the Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per the preliminary reports, two motorcyclists and a car passenger were killed when seven vehicles collided with one another at Kuthiran in the morning at 6.45 a.m. The condition of one of the injured is serious.

The driver of a goods lorry first collided with a car following which as many as six vehicles collided with one another at Kuthiran. The series of collisions occurred when the brake of the lorry failed when it tried to overtake another. Accidents are very common at Kuthiran as the stretch is very treacherous for motorists.

Traffic is disrupted right from the morning at Kuthiran following the accident and long queues extending to kilometers were formed on both sides. The state government the other day announced that one tunnel in the road would be opened in January to ease the traffic.

One passenger of a car who had been caught inside the vehicle which is in a mangled condition was finally rescued.

JCBs have been pressed into service to remove the mangled cars from the area and clear the highway for traffic. A tempo traveler was also damaged at the rear end after one of the vehicles hit it also. .There were ambulances also at the site to remove the injured to hospital.

