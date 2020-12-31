Trouble brewing for MM Hassan in UDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post the local body poll debacle, trouble seems to be brewing in the Opposition UDF. A section of leaders in the front are unhappy with UDF convener MM Hassan. A few leaders have hinted that Hassan should be replaced as UDF convener. During their meeting with AICC general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar, many of them expressed their concerns over Hassan’s statements regarding electoral adjustments with the Welfare Party having created confusion among voters. Party leaders, however, denied reports that a section of Congress MLAs and MPs have written to the party high command seeking Hassan’s removal.

As per reports, some leaders had approached the high command saying that Hassan continuing as UDF convenor would affect UDF’s prospects in the coming assembly elections. They also pointed out that it may end up endangering the very unity among the constituents of the front. “A few Congress leaders had apprised Tariq Anwar, when he was here, of Hassan causing confusion over the WPI issue. But as far as I know, there has been no move from any Congress MP’s side to file a written complaint against him,” said T N Prathapan, MP.

Benny Behanan also echoed the same opinion. “When Tariq Anwar was here, some Congress leaders may have spoken against Hassan. I, however, don’t think anyone has initiated a written complaint against Hassan to the AICC leadership,” he said. Some UDF leaders feel that the unnecessary and untimely confusion created by Hassan over the tie-up with Welfare Party led to the loss of votes in some pockets. The move had affected the Congress party’s image, and there was opposition from even Muslim League leaders.

“If we go looking for some sort of adjustment with Muslim fundamentalists, how are we supposed to oppose Hindu fundamentalists like the Sangh Parivar? The Congress has always maintained that it won’t accept radical and communal elements, whether Hindu or Muslim. The confusion over WPI has led to the erosion of our votes among the Christian population too,” pointed out a KPCC office-bearer. Meanwhile, Hassan termed media reports on a written complaint against him as part of a deliberate agenda by the CPM.