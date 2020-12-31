STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman arrested in ganja, arrack case remanded, hunt on for other accused 

Mavelikkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has remanded a 32-year-old woman, who was arrested for keeping around 29 kg of ganja and arrack in her house at Kayamkulam.

Published: 31st December 2020 03:09 AM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Mavelikkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has remanded a 32-year-old woman, who was arrested for keeping around 29 kg of ganja and arrack in her house at Kayamkulam. Mavelikkara Sub Inspector Ebi P Mathew said that the arrested was identified as Nimmi, 32, of Thayyil Thekkethil, Cheravalli, Kayamkulam. She was staying in a rented house near Mavelikkara district hospital.

“Based on a tip-off received by the district police chief, the police raided the house and seized ganja, 3.5 litres of arrack, 30 litres of wash, equipment for brewing arrack and around 1,700 packets of banned tobacco products. She was staying in the house along with her two children aged eight and four,” the inspector said.

Police also registered a case against a famous goonda Liju Oommen, of Penakam, Punnamood, Mavelikkara, in this connection. Police said that Liju, a notorious criminal and culprit in around 41 cases, arranged the rented house for Nimmi. He used the woman and her children as a cover to smuggle ganja and liquor from other states and distribute it to customers.

“Nimmi was married to another man who is abroad now. Liju was in a relationship with the woman after she had distanced from her husband owing to family issues. Liju was a frequent visitor to the house and local people thought that they were husband and wife.  The ganja was stored in a car parked on the house premises and rooms.

While Liju undertook smuggling operations, he took the woman and her children to avoid police checks on the way. He also used high-end cars for smuggling. The police took Nimmi into custody after handing over the children to a relative. A hunt is on for Liju, police said. Nimmi was remanded in judicial custody and sent to Mavelikkara Sub Jail.

