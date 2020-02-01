Home States Kerala

Appoint nodal officer to coordinate road repairs with various agencies: Kerala HC's amici curiae

The corporation officials had voiced concern over non-sanctioning of funds for road repairs by the state government.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The amici curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court to assist it in road maintenance case on Friday suggested appointing a nodal officer to coordinate the functioning of various government agencies, including the Kerala Water Authority, BSNL, KSEB and PWD and ensure timebound maintenance and repair of roads dug up for laying cables and pipes.

Moreover, the amici curiae comprising S Krishna, P Deepak and Vinod Bhat said prior intimation and proper notice well in advance to the corporation regarding works to be undertaken by KWA, BSNL or KSEB is necessary. And these agencies can report to the nodal officer and keep the officer informed about the works to be undertaken by them.

The amici curiae filed the report after detailed discussion with corporation authorities. The amici curiae also suggested the court’s intervention in ensuring allocation of necessary funds to the corporation for repair of roads under it.

The corporation officials had voiced concern over non-sanctioning of funds for road repairs by the state government. The payment to contractors was made only till June 2017. If the queue system for seniority- based payment to contractors is avoided and emergency tarring in critical areas is given priority when it comes to payment, more contractors will willingly come forward to take up maintenance work.

Fund crunch main hurdle Corporation stated the main hurdle in completing the works is paucity of funds and restrictions on payment to contractors. The contractors are not coming forward to take up repair works on account of the huge amount owed to them by the government.

Yedulal’s death: ‘No direct role for PWD officials’

The police told the court that probe into KL Yedulal’s death revealed that the barricades placed near a pit at Palarivattom were to blame. As lapse of PWD officials was not the direct reason for the accident, IPC Section 304 (A) could not be slapped on them.

Action taken against PWD officials under MVA: Cops In a report filed before the court, police submitted that action was taken under Section 198A of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) against PWD Roads Division assistant executive engineer Susan S Thomas, assistant engineer Surjith and overseer Satheesh in connection with Yedulal’s death in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala road repairs Kerala road conditions
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp