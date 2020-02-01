Appoint nodal officer to coordinate road repairs with various agencies: Kerala HC's amici curiae

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The amici curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court to assist it in road maintenance case on Friday suggested appointing a nodal officer to coordinate the functioning of various government agencies, including the Kerala Water Authority, BSNL, KSEB and PWD and ensure timebound maintenance and repair of roads dug up for laying cables and pipes.

Moreover, the amici curiae comprising S Krishna, P Deepak and Vinod Bhat said prior intimation and proper notice well in advance to the corporation regarding works to be undertaken by KWA, BSNL or KSEB is necessary. And these agencies can report to the nodal officer and keep the officer informed about the works to be undertaken by them.

The amici curiae filed the report after detailed discussion with corporation authorities. The amici curiae also suggested the court’s intervention in ensuring allocation of necessary funds to the corporation for repair of roads under it.

The corporation officials had voiced concern over non-sanctioning of funds for road repairs by the state government. The payment to contractors was made only till June 2017. If the queue system for seniority- based payment to contractors is avoided and emergency tarring in critical areas is given priority when it comes to payment, more contractors will willingly come forward to take up maintenance work.

Fund crunch main hurdle Corporation stated the main hurdle in completing the works is paucity of funds and restrictions on payment to contractors. The contractors are not coming forward to take up repair works on account of the huge amount owed to them by the government.

Yedulal’s death: ‘No direct role for PWD officials’

The police told the court that probe into KL Yedulal’s death revealed that the barricades placed near a pit at Palarivattom were to blame. As lapse of PWD officials was not the direct reason for the accident, IPC Section 304 (A) could not be slapped on them.

Action taken against PWD officials under MVA: Cops In a report filed before the court, police submitted that action was taken under Section 198A of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) against PWD Roads Division assistant executive engineer Susan S Thomas, assistant engineer Surjith and overseer Satheesh in connection with Yedulal’s death in December.