Centre gives push to explore gold reserves at Palakkad and Wayanad-Nilambur belt in Kerala

In 2006, Bengaluru-based Deccan Gold Mines (DGM) had carried out explorations in Attappadi, after identifying potential areas of gold reserve.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala's chances of striking gold have turned brighter as the Geological Survey of India (GSI), in association with the Department of Mining and Geology (DMG), has given a fresh push for exploration in the reserves in Palakkad and on the Wayanad-Nilambur belt.

Though the GSI had zeroed in on a minor gold reserve in the 1990s - primarily in Attappadi, near Palakkad, and Wayanad-Nilambur regions, the exploration lost its steam in due course of time. Mining in Wayanad was abandoned early in the 20th century after the discovery of the rich Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

The DMG, however, feels the fresh venture is promising. "Exploration studies are on at Attappadi and Wayanad. The GSI, which has indicated the prospects of gold reserve in the areas, is conducting a detailed survey. It is expected to submit a report to the state government for granting prospective licence for mining," said DMG Director K Biju.

In 2006, Bengaluru-based Deccan Gold Mines (DGM) had carried out explorations in Attappadi, after identifying potential areas of gold reserve. The Exploration Report published by DGM in 2006 and 2008 had mentioned the studies conducted at the site. 

Gold: Nod for only limited  test drilling

In the 2008 report, the company sums it up stating it conducted the exploration across 834 sq km between January 2006 and December 2008. Remote sensing studies, regional geological mapping, stream sediment sampling and regional rock chip sampling were carried out in areas except those covered by protected forests.

"Among the targets identified, only limited test drilling could be undertaken in Vannanthara and Karaiyur areas because of the restrictions on the number of boreholes under the reconnaissance permit. The results in Vannanthara and Karaiyur Prospects were not encouraging. The Karadippara prospect, towards west of the known Puttumala prospect, appears to be worth taking up further for a detailed investigation, once the prospecting licence is granted."

