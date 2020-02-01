Home States Kerala

Condition of Kerala student tested positive for coronavirus improving: Health Minister KK Shailaja

Earlier today, Shailaja chaired a meeting with the health department officials in Thrissur after a person was tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

Published: 01st February 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

By ANI

THRISSUR: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that the condition of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) affected patient is improving and a sample of the patient has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

"The condition of the novel coronavirus affected patient is improving. There are no symptoms right now. Today, a sample of the patient has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. If the sample is negative, the disease can be completely cured," Shailaja told reporters.

ALSO READ | Visitors stay away from Thrissur District General Hospital in Kerala amid Coronavirus scare

"Those who come from infected areas should stay away from others for 28 days. Further precautions will be done in collaboration with the private sector. As part of it, we met officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). There is no need to panic," she added.

Earlier today, Shailaja chaired a meeting with the health department officials in Thrissur after a person was tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

ALSO READ: After Kerala student tests positive, TN issues advisory on preventive measures to be taken

The patient was shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College

The central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from traveling to China.

In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, and Goa.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 213 lives in China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Kerala Health KK Shailaja Coronavirus in India
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp