Despite no new case of coronavirus, Kerala on alert as more placed under surveillance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala continues to be on high alert against the spread of coronavirus, the number of persons placed under surveillance rose to 1,471 on Friday. Of this, 1,421 are in home quarantine and 50 in isolation facility at various hospitals.

The condition of the nCov-infected student in Thrissur has improved as the Health Department awaits the confirmatory test result from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

ALSO READ| Kerala government's control room on Coronavirus receives 216 calls on first day

She was shifted from the General Hospital to the Medical College Hospital on Friday morning. A communication from the Health Department said all admitted patients were stable. People are asked to take precautions like maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation of public places.

"The public are advised to follow the guidelines pertaining to personal and environmental hygiene. The Health Department emphasises the importance of hand washing and use of handkerchief while sneezing/coughing to prevent nCoV infection," it said. The Health Department has started efforts to identify people who have not reported their recent travel to China. People are asked to advise their relatives or friends regarding the same.

ALSO READ| Business for seafood exporters in Kerala sinks down amid Coronavirus outbreak

The department is using a wide network comprising its field staff to collect information on such persons. Public health centres, junior health inspectors, junior public health nurse and accredited social health activist (Asha) workers have been assigned with the task.

"Asha workers would be of big help since they have more people connect. The number of households covered by an Asha worker would be a few hundreds. Hence they will be aware of such travels or can easily collect information," said an officer.

"Bringing all the suspected persons under monitoring programme is key to prevent the virus spread," he added.The PHCs and field staff have also been asked to seek the help of local self-governments and Kudumbashree volunteers to gather information.

ALSO READ| Condition of Kerala student tested positive for coronavirus improving: Health Minister KK Shailaja

NIV facility work under way

The NIV in Alappuzha is likely to get the nCoV detection facility in a couple of days. The Indian Council of Medical Research made the announcement in a video conferencing with state chief secretaries on Thursday.

"Work is on at a fast pace in NIV Alappuzha. Personnel were given training and test kits will be brought from the Pune institute. The facility is expected to be opened in two or three days," the officer said. If need arises, a point of test facility, that is testing facility at a chosen location, will also be launched in the state.

ALSO READ| Kerala coronavirus patient shifted to Thrissur Medical College, condition improving

Follow guidelines: Health Minister KK Shailaja

THRISSUR: Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday appealed to those who have been instructed to remain in isolation to strictly follow it.