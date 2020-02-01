Kerala actress abduction case: Packed courtroom invites criticism in second day of trial

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second day of the trial in the sensational actor abduction and assault case, held in closed doors due to in-camera stipulation, was a jam-packed affair, leading the judge to urge the advocates to restrict the number of junior lawyers entering the court room.

The trial, held at the Additional Special Sessions Court here on Friday, was held in two sessions -- first session from 11am to 1.30pm and the second from 2.15pm to 4.30pm. The crowded courtroom during an in-camera trial has invited criticism from experts.

Justice (retd) JB Koshy said the in-camera proceedings being followed in actor rape and assault case hearing were totally wrong and not adhering to the Supreme Court rules. "Why did the court allow such a large number of lawyers to be present inside the court? Also, media should not be allowed to report on what’s transpiring inside the court room. The court should allow only a senior lawyer and his assistant for accused inside the court. There should be tight restrictions on the number of persons including police personnel and lawyers inside the court during an in-camera proceeding," Justice Koshy added.

ALSO READ| Court seeks state forensic lab assistance to examine visuals in actress abduction case

Examination of SUV

In the afternoon session, held from 2.15pm to 4.30pm, the vehicle in which the victim was sexually assaulted on February 17, 2017, was examined. The car is an opulent purple Mahindra XUV500 bearing the registration number KL 39 F 5744, registered in the name of Blessy Susan Varghese, a relative of actor and director Lal.

During the examination, the driver of the SUV was asked to park the vehicle near the court’s verandah. The victim then came out and identified it. The victim could also identify four accused persons, including the driver, who were inside the car when the assault took place.

The counsels of the accused persons also examined the vehicle.The court decided to take custody of the vehicle until the cross-examination by accused persons' counsels is completed. The morning session saw the identification of the accused persons, including actor Dileep, and the material objects worn by the victim at the time of the assault and listed as evidence.

Second day highlights

Victim identifies all accused persons, including actor Dileep, who were present in the court.

SUV in which the victim was sexually assaulted was identified and marked as evidence.

Other material objects, including dresses and ornaments worn by the victim when the incident occurred, were identified.

Victim identifies accused

The victim could identify four accused persons, including the driver, who were inside the car when the assault took place. Counsel for the accused persons also examined the vehicle.