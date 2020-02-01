Kerala: Four inmates of children’s home booked for killing 6-year-old

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have invoked Section 302 of the IPC (Punishment for murder) against four inmates of the Government Children’s Home, Vellimadukunnu, here in connection with the death of their fellow inmate. Further, the police are checking the possible involvement of more children in the murder of the six-year-old kid.

Chevayur SHO Shambunath, who is leading the investigation, said preliminary investigation found that the the kid died after being beaten up by other children in his room. "Hence a case was registered for murder and four children were found to have directly involved in the crime. However, detailed interrogation is required to take a final call on the number of children involved in the murder," a police official said.

It was on Saturday that six-year-old Ajin, a native of Mananthavadi, died after being attacked by fellow inmates at the children’s home. The kid was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with severe injuries on his head and eye. As per the postmortem examination, the kid died due to injuries suffered on the head.