Kerala government's control room on Coronavirus receives 216 calls on first day

Asserting that strict action would be taken against those who deliberately spread false information regarding the disease, the government said that the cyber cell is vigilant against such propaganda.

01st February 2020

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when the state government is fighting hard to contain coronavirus, Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday alerted the public against spreading fake news. Asserting that strict action would be taken against those who deliberately spread false information regarding the disease, the health minister said that the cyber cell is vigilant against such propaganda.

"Cases will be registered against three persons who spread fake news about the virus. The cyber cell is maintaining surveillance against people who spread fake information to create panic among the public," she added.

Meanwhile, the district administration with the coordinated efforts of health department, IMA and other stakeholders, gave training to 2,706 paramedical staff in the district, including primary health centre staff where people have been quarantined. Training  will be given for staff in private hospitals in the coming days.

"An alternative sample for testing for the coronavirus of the infected girl was sent on Friday, along with 11 other samples. If two alternative samples get negative results, then we can be relieved that the girl is cured of the infection. Her condition is stable while 10 others with symptoms are under observation at a hospital here," the minister said. 

A total of 39 samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology. Of these, 17 were tested negative and one positive. Fifteen samples were sent for testing for coronavirus on Friday and the results are awaited. Twelve ambulances have been made available in the district to bring people who are in home quarantine in case of any emergencies.

"If the people quarantined at homes show any symptoms, they should call the control room or nearest hospital. They should not try to drive vehicles themselves. Instead, they should contact the district administration which will send ambulances with trained staff to shift them to hospitals safely," she added. 

Meanwhile, the control room set up in the district received 216 calls on Friday, of which two were from people who returned from Wuhan. “The number of calls and enquiries reveal that the measures taken by the government are reaching out to the people and they are responding to it,” she said.

The process of identifying people who had come into close contact with the infected girl, has almost been completed and a list of 58 persons drawn up. "We are in touch with the 58 listed people, including those who were present with the girl in the flight from Wuhan," the minister said.

So far, 64 isolation wards have been set up in the district to accommodate people if needed. The control room number is 0487 2362424, 9447074424.

TAGS
VIrus Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus Coronavirus measures KK Shailaja Kerala control rrom Coronavirus Kerala health department
