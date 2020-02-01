Six people killed in Kerala in two road accidents

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six people, including five of a family, were killed in two road accidents in Kerala on Saturday.

Five members of a family, who were returning from Chalakudy in Thrissur district, died when their car collided with a log-laden lorry near Kuravilingad in Kottayam district, police said.

Sixty-eight year-old Lottery agent Thampy, his wife, daughter-in-law, grandson, who was driving the car, and a woman relative were killed on the spot, they said.

In the other accident, a 76-year-old woman, who was asleep inside her house, was killed when a lorry, which went out of control, rammed her dwelling at Alappuzha early Saturday.

Her two other relatives were injured.