Home States Kerala

Sriram Venkataraman case: Chargesheet filed with IAS officer as first accused

The chargesheet clearly states that it's a case of drunken driving. Wafa Firoz, the owner and co-driver, has been named as the second accused and charged with abetment of the crime. 

Published: 01st February 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

Suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six months after the accident in which journalist KM Basheer was killed when he was hit by a speeding car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, allegedly in an inebriated state, the Kerala Police on Saturday submitted the chargesheet before the Court, with the IAS officer as the first accused.

The chargesheet clearly states that it's a case of drunken driving. Wafa Firoz, the owner and co-driver, has been named as the second accused and charged with abetment of the crime.   

Venkataraman is currently under suspension. Last week, a chief secretary led panel had recommended that the government reinstate him in service as the police had failed to submit a chargesheet till now. However chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had rejected the recommendation and ordered that the suspension be extended. 

On Saturday, the chargesheet was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court III, Thiruvananthapuram. As per initial information, the 66-page chargesheet covers 84 documents and mentioned 100 witnesses. Cases have been charged under section 304, 201 and MV Act section 184, 185 and 188.  

It was after midnight on August 3, 2019 that journalist KM Basheer, bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj, was killed in a road accident in the state capital. His motorcycle was knocked down by a car, allegedly driven by the IAS officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkataraman KM Basheer Drunk driving
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp