Home States Kerala

2020 Budget: Kerala farmers to put 40 per cent cost in extension of solar pumps under PM KUSUM

The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology also makes available bank loans for 30 per cent of the cost but it is still a liability.

Published: 02nd February 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Solar pumps

Representational Image

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Following the budgetary proposal for expansion of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 20 lakh farmers will be provided funds to set up standalone solar pumps. According to the minister, 15 lakh farmers will be provided funds to set up grid-connected 15 lakh solar pumps. 

"Farmers in Kerala are currently offered a 60 per cent subsidy on solar-powered pumpsets. We have to invest 40 per cent of the cost of the solar panels. ANERT (Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology) also makes available bank loans for 30 per cent of the cost but it is still a liability. Only if the solar panels are given 100 per cent subsidy or at least 90 per cent, will it become attractive in the present context," said Santosh, who grows vegetables on more than 10 acres and bird’s-eye chilli on five acres in Malampuzha.

An agriculture department official said, "Currently, power is provided free of cost to farmers. In the crop is paddy, power is free irrespective of the size of the farmland. For commercial crops, power is free for two hectares. Even if it is fallow/ barren land of 30 cents, free power will be provided if 75 per cent of the area has crop cover." 

ANERT officials said solar panels of one kilowatt can generate five units of power daily. Hence, during the monsoon months when there is no need to water the crop,  farmers can supply the power generated to the common grid and earn an income. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM KUSUM ANERT Solar pumps farmers PM KUSUM scheme Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Budget 2020 Union Budget
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp