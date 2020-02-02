2020 Budget: Kerala farmers to put 40 per cent cost in extension of solar pumps under PM KUSUM

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Following the budgetary proposal for expansion of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 20 lakh farmers will be provided funds to set up standalone solar pumps. According to the minister, 15 lakh farmers will be provided funds to set up grid-connected 15 lakh solar pumps.

"Farmers in Kerala are currently offered a 60 per cent subsidy on solar-powered pumpsets. We have to invest 40 per cent of the cost of the solar panels. ANERT (Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology) also makes available bank loans for 30 per cent of the cost but it is still a liability. Only if the solar panels are given 100 per cent subsidy or at least 90 per cent, will it become attractive in the present context," said Santosh, who grows vegetables on more than 10 acres and bird’s-eye chilli on five acres in Malampuzha.

An agriculture department official said, "Currently, power is provided free of cost to farmers. In the crop is paddy, power is free irrespective of the size of the farmland. For commercial crops, power is free for two hectares. Even if it is fallow/ barren land of 30 cents, free power will be provided if 75 per cent of the area has crop cover."

ANERT officials said solar panels of one kilowatt can generate five units of power daily. Hence, during the monsoon months when there is no need to water the crop, farmers can supply the power generated to the common grid and earn an income.