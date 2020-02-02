Home States Kerala

Budget 2020: Kerala State Electricity Board not enthused by Centre’s prepaid smart meter plan

The KSEB said that since a single agency handles the generation and distribution of power in state, the idea of a prepaid meter won’t work.

Published: 02nd February 2020

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget call to replace conventional electricity meters with prepaid smart prepaid ones has not gone down well with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Though it acknowledged the merits of the smart meters, the Board questioned the propriety of the Union government in insisting on prepaid meters. The Board is also worried about the cost involved in the switch as the Centre only hands out a minuscule subsidy for such schemes. 

"Considering the state’s scenario, switching to the smart meters in three years is impractical. A prepaid meter gives consumers the freedom to choose the supplier and rate as per their requirements. But in Kerala, generation, transmission and supply of electricity rest with the KSEB. This makes prepaid metre non-essential," said a senior Board official.

The cost involved too is a worry. At present, KSEB has around 1.15 crore consumers. The average cost of a single unit of a prepaid smart meter is Rs 10,000. "If KSEB starts providing such meters, it will have a huge impact on its financial stability. The Board could consider such a transition only if the Centre provides cent per cent subsidy," said the officer. 

Though he opposed the idea of prepaid meters, KSEB chairman and managing director NS Pillai said the Board could think about switching to smart meters in a phased manner. "Smart metres will help minimise the human intervention in reading metres, billing and collecting tariffs. Also, it will help in near real-time gathering and transferring of energy usage information. Consumers will be able to keep a tab on their energy consumption and reduce electricity bills. But for that the Centre should provide subsidies," said Pillai. 

