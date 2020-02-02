Budget proves a dampener for cash cow tourism sector

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday turned out to be a major disappointment for the ailing tourism sector in the state, which has been a major revenue earner for the exchequer. The industry had pinned high hopes on the budget rolling out a slew of projects which will prove a game-changer. Abraham George, member, National Tourism Advisory Council, said other than a few museums under the Ministry of Culture, there was no major announcement for the tourism sector across the country.

“The Central government had last year claimed that steps would be initiated to ensure a two-fold increase in foreign tourist footfall from one crore to two crore. However, those claims did not reflect in the budget. The tourism sector is one of the fastest-growing in the country. It is also one of the sectors which generates maximum employment. However, no such importance has been given to the tourism sector in the budget,” he said.

Baby Mathew, president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), said there has been no Kerala-specific announcement in the budget from the tourism perspective. “The government’s proposal to start 100 new airports can be of benefit. We also ought to take a look at the funds earmarked for infrastructure,” he said.

Rs 2,500 cr is the amount proposed to be allocated to the tourism sector, which may not be sufficient, say a tourism department official