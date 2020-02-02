Home States Kerala

Coronavirus suspect student resists hospitalisation, succumbs to pressure later

After long discussions with health workers and persuasion, she was later shifted to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College on Friday considering public safety.

Published: 02nd February 2020

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

300 Indians have been airlifted from China to protect them from being infected by the deadly Coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when the entire state has been put on alert against novel coronavirus in the wake of a confirmed case, a student who returned from Wuhan along with the infected girl hesitated to undergo medical examination due to religious beliefs.

After long discussions with health workers and persuasion, she was later shifted to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College on Friday considering public safety. As per sources, the student belongs to a religious sect that does not accept medical consultation and instead puts faith in prayers. During the ‘backtracking’ process, it came to the notice of the health officials that the particular student neither reported about her arrival nor responded to phone calls from volunteers.

After finding the address of the student, a team of volunteers visited her house during which the family stood firm not to undergo medical examination, despite the fact that she had symptoms, including mild fever. Sources said higher officials had given instruction to use police force in case the family didn’t follow the instructions of health workers. As per sources, the team of health workers counselled the girl and family for more than three hours to convince her to take proper medical care.

TAGS
coronavirus Kerala China Wuhan
