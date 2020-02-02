Custody death: Clean chit to magistrate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has given a clean chit to Idukki magistrate Rashmi Ravindran, who was under probe for alleged lapses in the Nedumkandam custodial death case.

The High Court had conducted a discreet inquiry to ascertain whether there were lapses on the part of the then Judicial First Class Magistrate of Nedumkandam in remanding Rajkumar, who later died in police custody.

“Having found no lapses on her part, the court decided to close the matter,” stated the Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary). Rajkumar, was taken into custody on June 12, where he was allegedly kept in illegal custody until the arrest on June 15.